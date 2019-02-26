|
|
Adolph Ben Zamarripa, age 89, passed away on January 5, 2019. Adolph was born in Chandler, CO on February 13, 1929 to Leo and Helen (Carillo) Zamarripa. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and five brothers:Ernest, Alfred, Leo Jr, Arthur and Edward. He is survived by his sisters, Marge Herrera of Florence and Helen Vigil of Denver and by brothers: John, Ben, Tom (Phyllis) of Pueblo and Robert (Lucille) of Colorado Springs and also many nieces and nephews. Adolph was a veteran of the Army serving in the Korean war with the 3rd Infantry Division. After service, Adolph became a barber and then became a steel worker in Colorado Springs. Funeral services will be held March 1, 2019 at St Joseph Catholic Church 1830 So. Corona Street at 10 AM. Internment will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery 10545 Road at l PM. All in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2019