Alice Meta (Bugher) Van Loo was born on a homestead in Holyoke, Colorado on September 26, 1914. She moved to Florence when she was five years old. On September 24, 1931 she married Louie Van Loo and they moved to Canon City in 1941. She is survived by two daughters, Diann (Harold) Tuttle and Charlotte Siewert, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandson. The world will miss her rambunctious spirit. A graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City at 1pm on Friday, March 8. Services entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 7, 2019