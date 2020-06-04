Alonzo Madril
1937 - 2020
Alonzo "Al" Tito Madril passed away May 27, 2020 in Canon City, Colorado at the age of 83. He was born on February 9, 1937, in Colorado, to Ernesto Elifio Madril and Odelia E. Ruybalid. He was raised by his grandparents Adriano and Candelaria Madril. Al is survived by his wife Hope of sixty years and Their three children; John, David (Holly), and Carolyn; his two grandchildren Melissa and Corey; four brothers and three sisters and many nephews and nieces. Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday June 11, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Masks are required upon entering the church. Private family interment at a later date. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
