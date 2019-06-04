Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-3372
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeside Cemetery
Canon City, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alyce Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alyce Johnson


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alyce Johnson Obituary
Alyce Marie (Moschetti) Johnson, 68, a lifelong resident of Canon City, CO passed away on May 24, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was born in Canon City, CO on December 25, 1951 (our Christmas angel) to Alex and Betty (Munden) Moschetti. She attended St. Michael Catholic School until she started Canon City High School. She worked at Murphy's Poor Boy, A&W, Gibson's and The Rocket until she graduated in 1970. Soon after graduation she married the love of her life, Victor Johnson on November 12, 1970 at the Justice of the Peace. In December of 1972 they welcomed their 1st child, a daughter, Stacey and soon after in 1976 a son, Anthony. In 1978 Alyce started working as a basic laborer at what was then called Portland Cement Company where she earned more respect than most men. As the company changed so did she. From shovels and jackhammers, she attended night classes and worked her way up to senior plant buyer. After 33 years of service she retired from what is now LaFarge Holcim Plant. Alyce cherished spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed bingo, baking, her westerns, music, cards and scrabble games and the color green! Many will remember her 1974 yellow challenger. She is survived by her children; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Chuck (Chris) Moschetti of AZ, Ronald Moschetti of Canon City; very special niece, Vanessa (Mel) Porter of Canon City along with many family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Johnson; both parents; sister, Janice Fansler; and sister-in-law, Sandy Johnson. Graveside service, 2PM Friday, June 7, 2019, Lakeside Cemetery, Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now