Alyce Marie (Moschetti) Johnson, 68, a lifelong resident of Canon City, CO passed away on May 24, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was born in Canon City, CO on December 25, 1951 (our Christmas angel) to Alex and Betty (Munden) Moschetti. She attended St. Michael Catholic School until she started Canon City High School. She worked at Murphy's Poor Boy, A&W, Gibson's and The Rocket until she graduated in 1970. Soon after graduation she married the love of her life, Victor Johnson on November 12, 1970 at the Justice of the Peace. In December of 1972 they welcomed their 1st child, a daughter, Stacey and soon after in 1976 a son, Anthony. In 1978 Alyce started working as a basic laborer at what was then called Portland Cement Company where she earned more respect than most men. As the company changed so did she. From shovels and jackhammers, she attended night classes and worked her way up to senior plant buyer. After 33 years of service she retired from what is now LaFarge Holcim Plant. Alyce cherished spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed bingo, baking, her westerns, music, cards and scrabble games and the color green! Many will remember her 1974 yellow challenger. She is survived by her children; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Chuck (Chris) Moschetti of AZ, Ronald Moschetti of Canon City; very special niece, Vanessa (Mel) Porter of Canon City along with many family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Johnson; both parents; sister, Janice Fansler; and sister-in-law, Sandy Johnson. Graveside service, 2PM Friday, June 7, 2019, Lakeside Cemetery, Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 4, 2019