Andrew "Andy" John was born on October 22, 1976 in Steamboat Springs, CO and adopted by George, Jane (Trainor) and Emily Podsobinski in January 1977. He left this earth on May 25, 2020 to start his next adventure. Many loving relatives welcomed him that day: great grandmother Nano, grandparents; Maurice and Dorothy Podsobinski and Orville and Cora Trainor. His beloved pets Peanuts, Snickers, Sniglet, and Yoda, along with Kitty Gordon waited for him too. It was love at first sight for the Podsobinski and Trainor families when Andy came into our lives. His blond hair and blur eyes captured our hearts along with his independent personality and fearless character. By age 4 he was riding his bicycle all over Canon City. Andy never knew a stranger, and he became friends with everyone he met. He grew up surrounded by a big loving family. Sister Emily was always at his side and had a special bond with her little brother all through his life. Andy rode his bicycle in BMX races and then rode motorcycles for fun. He loved going on motorcycle trips with his Dad and friends. He enjoyed all outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding, skateboarding and kayaking. He liked fishing and camping with his dad, family and friends. He and his mom traveled to Sitka, AK to visit an aunt and uncle, catching halibut and king salmon. Andy also traveled several times with his sister to Las Vegas and to Germany with one of his best friends. He loved pirates and trying out new recipes to cook. Andy was kind and thoughtful, always bringing flowers and small gifts for special occasions. Andy graduated from Canon City High School in January 1995 and joined the Army in February 1995 stationed in Ft. Bragg, NC. After leaving the Army, he began a career for a HVAC company installing furnaces and duct work for heating and air conditioning systems. He worked in that profession until his death. Andy is survived by his father, George and step mother Fay Podsobinski, Sister Emily Podsobinski, her husband Duncan Northrup and family, and step sister Heather Cook. Also surviving is his mother, Jane Trainor and step father Tom Williams. Andy's dogs, Sebastian and Caroline survive him too. A graveside service will be held June 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Mountain Vale Cemetery, 1700 Chestnut St. Canon City, CO In Lieu of flowers, consider donating to Penrose Main Hospital 2222 N. Nevada Ave. Colorado Springs CO, 80907, The American Diabetes Assoc. WWW.diabetes.org or "Paws for Life, no kill shelter in Pueblo, CO where Andy rescued Sebastian and Caroline. Services entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences at WWW.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

