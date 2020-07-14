1/1
Angus Gardner
Angus William Gardner, age 77, passed away June 10, 2020. A resident of Canon City and Denver, he was married to Marie Gardner for 53 years. Angus was born and raised in Saginaw, Minnesota with five siblings. He volunteered to serve in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Carson. Angus worked at Coors Ceramics as a set-up man for over 40 years. He loved his wife, family, friends, the old west, antiques, coin collection and had a passion for Native American artifacts. He was known for his generosity, always wearing a cowboy hat, boots, and having a long beard. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Angus is survived by his two children, John and Dalton James; daughter-in-law, Jackie; grandchild, Maxine and two great-grandchildren, Abbie and Jack. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
