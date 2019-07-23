|
Anthony (Tony) Belaski, of Canon City, Colorado, passed away on June 25, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colorado, after a 15 1/2 year battle with Lung Cancer, surrounded by his family. Tony was born on 1-17-43, in San Francisco to Anthony and Mary Belaski (who preceded him in death). His brother, Edward, also preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; his daughter, Meghan; and his son, Jeremy; and their spouses, Brian and Holli; and three grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Carole and Chuck (his brother-in-law), and Patty in California. Tony enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Ft Leavenworth and Edgewood Arsenal in the early to mid 1960's. After the Army, he started working for the Bureau of Prisons and retired after 25 years. In 1989, he received the Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service. He met his wife of 44 years in the Federal Prison Service in 1973. As was his wish, he was cremated with no service. He was a simple man, and he was loved...
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 23, 2019