Anthony Phillip Lippis, age 86, passed away May 29, 2020 in Canon City, Colorado. He was born May 17, 1934 in Brewster on the family farm, to Anthony and Mary (Zaveral) Lippis. He lived and worked on the farm in Brewster until he was 20. He then went to work for Safeway in Florence, Colorado. He married Joan (Kimmick) in June of 1955, together they raised three son's Ray (Vicky) of Canon City, George of Canon City and Roy (Rhonda) Canon City at 1032 Riverside Dr. on his own family farm, he continued working for Safeway and was transferred to the Canon City store when Florence Safeway closed. He was (produce manager at Safeway in Canon City) and retired after 40 years to farm full time and take care of South Canon Ditch where he was a board member and/or president for over 40 years. He is survived by children; Ray (Vicky) of Canon City, Colorado, George of Canon City, Colorado and Roy (Rhonda) of Canon City, Colorado, grandchildren; Heather of Canon City, Colorado, Anthony (Beth) of Canon City, Colorado, Tony (Crystal) of Canon City, Colorado, Stephanie (Zach) of Canon City, Colorado, great grandchildren; Abrianna, Dominic, Riley, Sebastian, Tilten, Tinley, Nick, brother; Joseph (Sandi) of Canon City, Colorado, sister; Rosemary; brother-in-law; Tom Butler of Aurora, Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Joan, parents; Anthony and Mary Lippis, sisters; Bambina, Barbara, Elizabeth, and grandchild Gaven. Viewing will be 5:00 P.M. Thursday June 4, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church with Rosary at 6:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Friday June 5, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Canon City, Colorado. Remember to wear a face mask as required to enter the church. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City, Colorado. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

