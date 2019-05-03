|
Toni(Antoinette) Butler, age 96 died peacefully on Saturday, April 27th, 2019, at the Villas at Sunny Acres. Toni was born on November 6, 1922 to Vincenza and Dominic Senatore. She grew up in Florence Colorado and then moved to Denver. She married Dave Butler in 1954, who preceded her in death in 1995. Toni and Dave owned and operated the Terminex Business in Denver for many years before retiring. They were then able to travel extensively. She was active in the Business and Professional Women's Club eventually becoming State President of that organization. She was also involved in many charity and community volunteer organizations throughout her life such as Volunteers of America and Mount St. Vincent's Guild. Toni loved to sing and she participated in many choirs over her lifetime. She would often break into song at family events. She had a great love for her family and her Italian heritage. Those who loved her will never forget her classy, warm, and funny personality. She was the life of family gatherings and she was admired for her sense of style, always wearing red(her favorite color) with lots of bling. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Phyllis Newton(Richard), Joanna Senatore(Dennis), Jilda Senatore(Tim), Andy Senatore, Heidi Thomas(Lance), Steve Senatore, and Ron Alliger(Marggie), as well as stepchildren Kartha Verduzco(Alfonso) and Chris Butler(Carol). She is also survived by many cousins, grandstepchildren, and family members who she loved and touched deeply. Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 on Friday May 3, 2019 at St Mark's Catholic Church, 3141 W. 96th Ave., Westminister, CO 80031. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Canon City, CO. Friends may share condolences online with the family at www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 3, 2019