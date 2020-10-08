Arlene Yoder, 79, of Florence, Colorado, born September 26, 1941, passed away October 4, 2020. She was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. Arlene graduated high school in East New Jersey and went on to work at a law firm for a few years. She later moved to California, where she worked as a secretary for several law firms, as well as the General Dynamics Aerospace Corporation. Arlene lived in California for a number of years, before settling in Evergreen, Colorado, where she was the proud owner of the "Second Hand Rose" antique store in Lakewood. In addition to owning her own business, Arlene taught Sunday school at the women's prison in Arapahoe County and was an accomplished artist and crafter. Arlene and her husband, Dan, loved the Colorado Mountains and following their retirement in Denver, moved to the Cotopaxi, Colorado area. Arlene and her best friend, Sharon, rented booth space at the Mezzanine Antiques and Collectibles, in Florence, Colorado. Arlene enjoyed visiting Victorian homes around the country, sightseeing and staying at bed and breakfasts. She also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, bird-watching and feeding birds around her home. Arlene is survived by her beloved husband, Dan Yoder; children, Ken Schonher, Jodi Utter; sisters, Millie, Barbara; brother, Wayne; grandchildren, Kendra, Kyle, Kelsie, Melanie; three great-grandchildren, along with numerous extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and one sister. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

