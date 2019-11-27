|
Arthur Marks, 77, passed away in Columbia, Maryland on October 26, 2019. Art was born to James and Delta Marks on September 29, 1943. The family relocated to the Pikes peak region from Manhattan, Kansas in 1954 and soon settled in Chipita Park. Art and his siblings all graduated from Manitou Springs High School. Art was a member of the graduating class of 1961. Throughout high school Art enjoyed playing football for the green and gold of the Mustangs, where he and his brothers Ray & Jim had the enjoyment of playing on the same team for two years. In addition, the siblings spent many winter evenings on the Green Mountain Falls pond ice skating, playing hockey or crack the whip, warming by the ever-present bonfire. In 1967, Art relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area, where he worked for Pacific Bell in multiple capacities for 27 years. Art and his former wife Rosemarie (Ree) raised their children Matthew and Maureen in the beautiful town of Petaluma, California. Art retired in 1994 and remained in Petaluma until 2003 when the mountains called him back home to Colorado. He spent several years living in Colorado Springs and Canon City before moving to Maryland to be closer to his children. Art loved his family deeply and was a kind and generous father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. As a lifelong Catholic, his faith remained important to him. Art is survived by his children Matthew and Maureen, grandson Julius, brother Richard, Brother in Law William Beach and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Delta Marks, his sister Nadine, and brothers James and Raymond. A Memorial Service will be held on December 14th at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Florence Colorado during the regular Saturday Vigil Mass at 4:00pm.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 27, 2019