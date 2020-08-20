Audie Mae Sabus, 87, of Canon City passed away August 3, 2020, in Colorado Springs due to complications from pneumonia. Audie was born December 11, 1932, in Tifton, Georgia to Jack and Bertha (McBrayer) Mann. On November 20, 1954, Audie was united in marriage to Gene Sabus. They were married for 56 years and were blessed with seven daughters and one son. She enjoyed dancing, bingo, going to Cripple Creek, playing cards with friends, and spending time with family and friends. Audie is survived by her children, Frankie (Duane) Connors, Patty (Dusty) Bellew, Judy Hulsey, Fred (Diane) Sabus, Linda K. (Ted) Pope, Debi (John) Kimmick, Nancy Hendricks (Chuck), and son-in-law, Cliff Lyter. She also had 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; daughter, Cheryl Lyter; grandson, Ryan Hulsey; her parents and brothers, Alvin, Amos, Ernest, and Aubrey Mann. A gathering for family and close friends will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

