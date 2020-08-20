1/1
Audie Sabus
1932 - 2020
Audie Mae Sabus, 87, of Canon City passed away August 3, 2020, in Colorado Springs due to complications from pneumonia. Audie was born December 11, 1932, in Tifton, Georgia to Jack and Bertha (McBrayer) Mann. On November 20, 1954, Audie was united in marriage to Gene Sabus. They were married for 56 years and were blessed with seven daughters and one son. She enjoyed dancing, bingo, going to Cripple Creek, playing cards with friends, and spending time with family and friends. Audie is survived by her children, Frankie (Duane) Connors, Patty (Dusty) Bellew, Judy Hulsey, Fred (Diane) Sabus, Linda K. (Ted) Pope, Debi (John) Kimmick, Nancy Hendricks (Chuck), and son-in-law, Cliff Lyter. She also had 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; daughter, Cheryl Lyter; grandson, Ryan Hulsey; her parents and brothers, Alvin, Amos, Ernest, and Aubrey Mann. A gathering for family and close friends will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Guest Book

4 entries
August 19, 2020
The memories I have if Audie are many. Such a beautiful family. Your memories can never be taken away.
Debbie
Friend
August 19, 2020
Oh no, Linda I didn't realize Audie was your Mother. I am so very sorry to here of her passing. I knew her from BINGO and various Canon City stores . I always enjoyed talking and laughing with her. She will be sorely missed. Prayers and love to you and your family . . you could NOT have had a better role model.
TONI MAURO
Friend
August 19, 2020
She was a wonderful aunt and I have many fond memories over the years. Especially in the early nineties when I lived in Tallahassee, FL and her, Uncle Gene and Nancy were my only family in town. She fed me, scolded me and loved me. It was great! She also loved my Dad, her baby brother, dearly. She was a force to be reckoned with - in a good way.
Tracy Mann
Family
August 19, 2020
So Loved your mama!!!!! You could just tell how much her family meant to her!!!!!! Love ALL you guys so MUCH!!!!! We are FAMILY!!!
Kristy Bellew
Family
