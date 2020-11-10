Barbara Ann Owens, 72, passed away peacefully, November 2, 2020, at her home in Overland Park, KS, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Barbara was born in Davenport, Iowa and early on moved to Wetmore, CO, where she grew up. She graduated Florence High school in, 1966, and married her high school sweetheart, Chuck Owens, Sr. They shared 54 years of marriage. Barbara was a long time resident of Florence, CO, where her and Chuck had deep roots in their community, sharing many store fronts on main street over the years. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend. She devoted her life to her family and was an amazing example of strength, courage and hard work. She loved deeply and unconditionally, gracing the lives of everyone she met. She will be deeply missed! She is survived by her husband, Chuck Owens, Sr.; seven children, Brenda Copeland (Tim), Chuck Owens Jr. (Katie), Christie Krohn (Khris), Lori Vanacker, Shelly Brixey (Derek), Greg Owens (Summer), and Barbara Jolene Owens (Mark); 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date.

