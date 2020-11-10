1/1
Barbara Ann Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Owens, 72, passed away peacefully, November 2, 2020, at her home in Overland Park, KS, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Barbara was born in Davenport, Iowa and early on moved to Wetmore, CO, where she grew up. She graduated Florence High school in, 1966, and married her high school sweetheart, Chuck Owens, Sr. They shared 54 years of marriage. Barbara was a long time resident of Florence, CO, where her and Chuck had deep roots in their community, sharing many store fronts on main street over the years. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend. She devoted her life to her family and was an amazing example of strength, courage and hard work. She loved deeply and unconditionally, gracing the lives of everyone she met. She will be deeply missed! She is survived by her husband, Chuck Owens, Sr.; seven children, Brenda Copeland (Tim), Chuck Owens Jr. (Katie), Christie Krohn (Khris), Lori Vanacker, Shelly Brixey (Derek), Greg Owens (Summer), and Barbara Jolene Owens (Mark); 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved