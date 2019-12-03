|
Barbara Louise Gribben, 90, passed away November 21, 2019. She was born June 17, 1929 to John and Julia (Gould) Mercure in Clayton, NM. Her family later settled in Alamosa, CO. Barbara attended Adams State University graduating in 1950. It was there she met the love of her life, Tom Gribben, whom she married June 15, 1949. Their journey together lasted 69 years. Barbara earned a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree in Education. Barbara and Tom lived in Pagosa Springs, CO, and later moved to Florence, CO, which became their forever home. Barbara took her first teaching job in Coal Creek, CO then taught 2 nd grade for over 35 years at Fremont Elementary school in Florence. She loved teaching and her students, even after retirement she continued to substitute teach until she was 83 years old. She enjoyed baking, painting, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Barbara was an active member of the community and belonged to St. Benedict's Parish, Alpha Delta Kappa Tau, Beta Sigma Phi, Ladies of Mary, and the Elks Club. She is survived by her children: Thomas (Lois) Gribben of Pueblo, Janet (Richard) Fischer of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Scott, Stacie (Scottie), Shannah, Jessi (Auggi), Bobby, Kinsey; great-grandchildren, Jake, Olivia, and Declan. Brother, Wayne Mercure; in-laws, Betty Jean Buehler, Jim Gribben, Nancy (Dick) Stanton, Charlene (Ray) Voelker, Robert (Jeannie) Erickson, and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents, daughter Kathryn, and son John. A mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M, Friday, Dec. 6 th at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Florence with a reception to follow at the Elks Club. Special thanks to; Jane Ann Carver, Donna McDermott, Phyllis Giem, Irma Fischer, Dylan Sater, Audrey Daniel, Carla Houghton, Mary Jo Cline, Katherine Cook, Eileen Lakey, Jeannie Callahan, Michele Hinsey, Robin Hecker, Marty Lamm, ADK Tau Chapter, Sunrise Assisted Living and Suncrest Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home (harwoodfunerals.com). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a memorial scholarship; Alpha Delta Kappa Tau Chapter, c/o Linda Miller 0944 County Road 119 Florence, CO 81226. Services entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 3, 2019