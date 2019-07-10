|
|
Barbara C. Thacker, 81, of Canon City passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019, with her daughter holding her hand. Barbara was born July 27, 1937 in Lancaster, Ohio to George and Grace Stuntz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Doris, her husband Larry and her son Scott. She is survived by her sister Nancy Ray of Canon City, daughter Brenda (Brent) Evans, her niece Linda Bowers of Lancaster, Ohio and grandchildren Chance Butler, Jessica Brackin, Jennifer (Jake) Gentry, Colin (Kaila) Evans and numerous great grandchildren. Barbara loved her many animals, camping, fishing, and just being outdoors. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed her life. She will live forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fremont County Humane Shelter in Canon City. Services pending.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 10, 2019