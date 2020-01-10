|
Bertha May Holiman, née Johnson and known as Bert, died on December 16thin Kailua-Kona, HI where she was a resident. She was 91. Born and raised in Cañon City, CO, she was the daughter of Harry A. and Bertha May (Bennett) Johnson, both of Cañon City. She graduated from Cañon City High School in 1946, and married, in 1951, Claude Edward "Eddie" Holiman, also of Cañon City, then moved to the Denver area and had two children. (Eddie Holiman was the founder and proprietor of Plateau Supply Company in Denver.). An accomplished needle worker, she and a partner, Betty Briggs, opened in 1971 The Ball O'Yarn, a needlework shop in Littleton, CO, which they ran together for over a decade. She continued to knit, do needlepoint and make quilts to the end of her life. Bert was a world traveler, often with the Ports of Call travel club, and had visited most of the countries in the world, many more than once. A lover of classical music, especially opera, she also enjoyed films, books, wine and conversation. Over the years in the Denver area, she lived in Littleton and Cherry Creek. In 2005 Bert moved to Hawaii, a place she deeply loved. She died with her beloved dog, Toby, in her lap, both of her children at her side, listening to Schubert's Trout Quintet (a favorite) and in no pain. She will be buried at sea in Hawaii on January 19, 2020. Bert is survived by her son, Cleg T. Holiman of Holualoa, Hawaii, her daughter, Shauna Holiman and son-in-law Robert H. Hackney of New Preston, CT and New York City, her brother, Harry B. "Benny" Johnson of Cañon City, CO and Sun City West, AZ, two nieces, Wanda Calhoon and Tessa Johnson, both of Greeley, CO and Toby, her King Charles Spaniel. Her husband predeceased her in 1994. She was known and loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020