Betty Jo Fixman, beloved mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at home in Littleton, Colorado on September 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Born September 15, 1928 in Canon City, Colorado to Earl and Eva (Woodard) Stevens. Known to her classmates and friends as "Stevie", Betty Jo graduated from Canon City High School in 1947. She married Joseph Vondra (deceased) whom she shared a son and daughter with. She was a very hard-working mother and grandmother who loved to dance and bowl and was always "the life of the party". Betty Jo was a lovely and gracious person and always put her family and others before herself. She always had open arms for hugs and kisses for her grand and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Betty Jo is survived by her daughter, Sheri Holloway (Jerry); five grandchildren, Shana (Mike) Tamayo, Dawn (David) Mauger, Troy (Brittany) Holloway, Jason (Vanessa) Vondra, and Dylan Vondra. Betty Jo is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Joseph, Kiana, Ethan, Tarynn, Alexander, Leo, a brand-new baby on the way, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Betty Jo, the last of her family, was preceded in death by her husband, Myles Fixman, her son, Terry Vondra, her mother and father, along with her five sisters and three brothers, June, Jean, Veda, Erlene, Bonnie, Marvin, Lloyd, and Jack. It broke our hearts to lose you, we were not ready to say goodbye. We were not ready to let you leave. We would give anything for just one more day, just one more second. But we trust in unconditional love. Because the one profound thing about death is that love never dies. Some bonds cannot be broken. Because even though you are not physically here, your heart is - it lives on within us. We carry your heart inside of us. We will carry it on days when we discover something new. We will carry it on days when beauty unfolds in the most unexpected places. We will carry it on days when we find courage to heal and to grow. We will carry it with us - always. Someday we will meet again, and we will no longer be separated by time or space. But until that day, we will find comfort in knowing that you are still with us. Your heart safely tucked inside of ours. Some hearts just belong together, and nothing will ever change that. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. Forever in our minds. Forever in our hearts. We will carry you. -unknown Having you as my mom was one of the most gracious gifts I have been given in my life. No matter where I go, you are with me...constant, lovely, and forever loved. Graveside service, 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, Mountain Vale Memorial Park in Canon City. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

