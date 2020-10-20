Beverley Jean (Clark) Blackwell, age 93, died peacefully October 11, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born May 25, 1927 in Canon City, Colorado to parents Allan and Juva Clark. She graduated from Canon City High School in 1945. Beverley was deeply involved in local 4-H activities and taught many local young ladies to cook and sew. She was also a member of the Extension Homemakers Club and was recipient of the lifetime achievement award for her many years of service and dedication. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines and the Royal Gorge Harmonizers and was known far and wide for her homemade sourdough bread. Beverley is survived by her son, Allan Blackwell, of Colorado Springs; sister, Sandra Lewellyn; granddaughters, Tiffany Blackwell and Christi Cruickshank. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robinson Blackwell, of Canon City; daughter, Cathy Cruickshank; sisters, Gwendolyn Lemons, Arloah Fish and brother, Donald Clark. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23 at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City. Allan Blackwell will officiate, and musical numbers will be performed by Barry Ward. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Beverley Blackwell's life. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

