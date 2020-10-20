1/1
Beverley Blackwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverley Jean (Clark) Blackwell, age 93, died peacefully October 11, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born May 25, 1927 in Canon City, Colorado to parents Allan and Juva Clark. She graduated from Canon City High School in 1945. Beverley was deeply involved in local 4-H activities and taught many local young ladies to cook and sew. She was also a member of the Extension Homemakers Club and was recipient of the lifetime achievement award for her many years of service and dedication. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines and the Royal Gorge Harmonizers and was known far and wide for her homemade sourdough bread. Beverley is survived by her son, Allan Blackwell, of Colorado Springs; sister, Sandra Lewellyn; granddaughters, Tiffany Blackwell and Christi Cruickshank. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robinson Blackwell, of Canon City; daughter, Cathy Cruickshank; sisters, Gwendolyn Lemons, Arloah Fish and brother, Donald Clark. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23 at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City. Allan Blackwell will officiate, and musical numbers will be performed by Barry Ward. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Beverley Blackwell's life. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved