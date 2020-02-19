|
Beverly Joan Embry, age 79, passed away February 11, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona. She was born in Canon City, CO, September 13, 1940, to Olus and Gail (Canterbury) Embry. Bev was very passionate about a great many things. She received her RN from St. Joseph's in Denver, CO and Bachelor of Science from the University St. Francis in Illinois. Bev enjoyed working as a Registered Nurse in Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, and Nevada. She held many positions including Head Nurse of Pediatrics, Assistant Director of Nursing, and Acting Director of Information Systems at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. After retiring back in Canon City, Bev devoted her time to many organizations; such as the Freemont County Museum Board, American Red Cross, American Association of University Women, American Legion Auxiliary, Green Valley, AZ, Unit 131, Colorado Civil Air Patrol, and member of the Order of The Eastern Star, CH #21, and countless other organizations. Aditionally, she then taught at Pueblo Community College and volunteered her time to the Canon City Police Department and Medical Reserve Corp of Colorado. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Canon City, Colorado. Bev loved to travel with her family and friends. Those trips took her across the country and all over the world. One of her highlights during her travels was visiting the Holy City in Jerusalem with her parents. Bev enjoyed spending time with friends and family sharing knowledge and a glass of wine on her porch. Beverly was proud of her family lineage in Freemont County, which included the Canterbury's, Chess's, and Shoemaker's. The thing Bev was most proud of were her two sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She ensured they all knew life was an adventure and she never took it for granted. She is survived by her brother, Larry (Linda) Embry of Canon City, CO; sons, Wade (Michele) Barnhart of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jon (Linda) Barnhart of Canon City, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild. Visitation, 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Holt Funeral Home. Funeral Service, 11AM February 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church at 107 7th street Canon City CO 81212 with burial at Mountain Vale Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2020