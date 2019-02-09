|
Born Nov. 18, 1930 in Canon City to John and Katheryn (Demicell) Starika. Died Feb. 6, 2019. Survived by son, Larry Haynes and wife, Faith; daughters, Diana (Ray) Long and Lori Tedesko; grandchildren, Jason Gordon, Amber Gordon, Wayne, Shawn and Kelly Tedesko and Crystal Drawdy; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Agnes Hall, Betty Hendrix, Sue Starika; brothers, James and Kenneth Starika. Preceded in death by husband, Leonard; son, Terry Leon; parents; brothers, John and Edward; sisters, Madeline Star Starika and Kathryn Starika. There will be no services held. Body has been donated to Science Care.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 9, 2019