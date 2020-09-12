Beverly Tacker

1/1
Beverly D. (Feaster) Tacker passed away at the age of 72 in Fayetteville, AR on August 15, 2020. For the first eight years of her life, Bev grew up on a farm 7 miles outside of DeSmet, SD. There she attended a one room school house for 3 years along with her brother George and her cousin Margaret. Because of her dad's poor health, the Feaster family moved to Canon City, CO in 1957. Bev completed her grade school years at Harrison Elementary School across the street from her home. She then attended Canon City High School where she was a member of the Glee Club and enjoyed many other activities such as ROTC. In 2016, Bev was able to meet and greet many of her HS chums and teachers at her class's 50th reunion. After graduating HS in 1966, Bev went to a business school in Denver for secretarial work. Upon completion, she worked as an office assistant for Dr. Henry C. Grabow for several years. In the 1970's Bev moved to Missouri and then to Arkansas. There she found the country that she loved. She was a 1st Responder for the Volunteer Fire Department in Garfield, AR. Later, she was an independent Beauty Consultant for Mary Kay. At the same time, Bev also worked for Model Laundry in Rogers, AR for 7 years. However, Bev found the job she loved when she began working for Walmart in Bentonville, AR in 1989. It was there she worked for 27 years in the computer room. In the late 1980's Bev bought her country home on Hwy 72 between Bentonville and Pea Ridge, AR. She was able to enjoy her country home in her retirement. During those 3 years, she especially enjoyed taking month long vacations to CO to visit her family. Beverly grew up attending Bible Baptist Church in Canon City, CO. Although Bev was a private person, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was able to support several churches and went as often as she could when visiting her sister, Cathy, in Canon City. Beverly leaves behind her sister, Cathy (Feaster) Trujillo Canon City, CO, brother George W. Feaster (Ada) Flagstaff, AZ, brother Curtis Feaster (Melody) Colorado Springs, CO and 8 nieces and nephews. Bev will truly be missed, but we look forward to a day when we will see her again in Heaven. Please join us for a memorial service at 10am Wednesday, September 16 at Greydene Baptist Church.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Greydene Baptist Church
