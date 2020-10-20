Billie Fall

Billie Jean Fall died October 14, 2020 in Canon City. BJ was born July 16, 1933 in Pueblo, Colorado to Marion and Helen (Wilhelm) Decker. She later married Otis A. "Slim" Fall on May 4, 1952 in Pueblo, Colorado. BJ was one of the first employees at Estes Industries. She also worked at St. Thomas More Hospital, Portland Cement, and Hallmark at Walmart. She and her best friend, JoLee Symons, owned a consignment store, "This and That", on 9th Street in Canon City. BJ and Slim also worked at several mini-storage facilities in Colorado Springs and Denver, before retiring in Florence, Colorado. She enjoyed walking, playing Bridge, spending time outdoors, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. BJ is survived by her sons, Scott (Melanie) Fall of Westcliffe, Duane (Julie) Fall of Wetmore; daughter, Cheryl (Scott) Wright of Wasilla, Alaska; grandsons, Grady (Kelsi) Camper of Walden, Tanner (Lindsey) Camper of Westcliffe, Casey (Cynthia) Fall of Florence, Bryce Fall of Phoenix, Arizona, Riley (Ali) Fall of Colorado Springs, Weston Wright of Wasilla, Alaska; great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Savanna Camper of Walden, Cooper Fall of Florence, and Paisley Fall of Colorado Springs. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ray Decker and grandson, Tyler Wright. There will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

