On Monday, July 29, 2019, Billy Rhea Story, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 80. Bill was born on May 4, 1939, in Hollis, Oklahoma. On December 30, 1961, he married Nellie Dianna Gomez, and they raised two sons, Billy Rhea Jr. (Jenifer) Story of Niles, OH and Brian (Amanda) Story of Tuscaloosa, AL. He was a loving and supportive grandpa to Cheyenne, Ashley, Parker, Brock and step-grandpa to Eddie. Bill spent his career working for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Bill's career was highlighted with being Warden at FCI Ashland, Kentucky, for more than ten years. He was then appointed as Warden to activate ADX Florence in 1994, the highest security federal prison known as "Alcatraz of the Rockies." It was common for Bill to credit his career to his staff, saying, "You are only as good as the people that surround you." Throughout his life, Bill considered the staff in Ashland and Florence his extended family and was very proud of them. Bill spent time fishing, golfing, watching Oklahoma Sooners football, and eating Nellie's cooking. He also enjoyed talking to his brother David (Jan) Story, as well as his family in New Mexico. He will miss all of his friends and kind staff at The Suites, CHS. A Celebration of Life will be at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church in Decatur, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Buckeye Hospice 810 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Youngstown, OH 44512. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 5, 2019