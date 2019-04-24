Home

Bonnie Javernick Obituary
Bonnie Jean Javernick, 74, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019 in Florence, CO. She was born to John Javernick and Neva (Darland) Javernick on July 25, 1944 in Kansas City MO. Bonnie is survived by her son, Nickie III (Shelia) Rocchio; daughter Brenda (Carl) Hall; grandchildren, Nickie IV (MacKenzie) Rocchio, Joseph (Meghan) Rocchio, Joshua Rocchio, Anthony Martinez, Alexis (Brittany) Martinez; one great-grandson, Solomon Martinez; sisters, Jessie Brunger, Sharon Moschetti, Sandy (Al) Boss, Joni McFadden, Debi Holler; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by both parents and one sister, Myrna Leonheardt. Bonnie loved the Lord. Her family looks forward to seeing her again in her new healthy body in heaven. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for family and friends at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 24, 2019
