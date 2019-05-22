Home

Brenda Shirley Bustos, beloved wife, mother and grandma passed away May 9, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was the wife of Fred Bustos. They shared 38 beautiful years of marriage together. She was a baptized Jehovah's Witness since 1984. She loved her God Jehovah with all of her heart and looked forward to the day when she would be resurrected to a paradise earth. She is survived by her husband, Fred; sons, Frank (Sami) Lopez, Justin ((Maria) Lopez, Richard Bustos; five grandchildren, Frankie Lopez III, Tiffany Lopez, Kamryn Lopez, Justin Lopez Jr., and Alyssa Lopez; brother, Leo Martinez, Cindy (Raymond) Springfield, Geneva Ayala, Felix Espinoza, Jody Espinoza along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo D. Martinez and Rose (Espinoza) Martinez; and stepfather, Joe Espinoza. Memorial service, 11AM Saturday, May 25, 2019, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1314 S. 9th Street, Canon City, CO with Warren Stewart officiating. Cremation has taken place with a private service by her family. Services have been entrusted to Florence Mortuary. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 22, 2019
