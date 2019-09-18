|
Brian Gene Bohrer, 27, passed away on September 09, 2019 in Avondale, Colorado. He was born on August 10, 1992 to Travis and Carolyn Bohrer. Brian grew up in Penrose, Colorado and graduated from Florence High School in 2010. After high school, Brian enjoyed running equipment for wheat harvest, worked at a feed lot, ranched and farmed. For the last several years, Brian worked for Vestas in Pueblo, Colorado as a transport operator. Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing, working cattle with friends, and competing on a wild horse racing team. He enjoyed being outdoors and traveling throughout the United States and Canada. Brian is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Ashton Bohrer, nephews, Kadyn and Klaye Bohrer, neice, Kysni Bohrer. Grandparents: Larry and Kandy Bohrer, Ron and Beverly Mehring. Aunts and Uncles: Eric and Tammy Mehring, Kristi and Dusty Herbert, Fred and Amy Mehring, Anne and Chris Dwyer. He is also survived by cousins, and many, many friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Vineyard Church, 245 S Raynolds Avenue, Canon City, Colorado at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Everyone is welcome to join the family after the services at the Rudd Park in Canon City, food and refreshments will be provided. Please bring chairs if you have them.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 18, 2019