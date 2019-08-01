|
Brianna (Bri) Marie Peterson, 28, took her place among the stars Thursday July 25 th, 2019 in Cripple Creek, Colorado. Born February 17th, 1991 in Trinidad, Colorado to her loving mother Dorothy (Dottie) Jean (Hopkins) Hamilton and later was blessed with her amazing father Steven Wayne Hamilton. Brianna loved nothing more than being a mother. Brianna was loyal and giving always putting others needs above her own. Brianna will be missed by all who knew her, she touched many lives. Brianna is survived by her three sons, Talon, Xane and Orion, her loving parents Steve and Dottie, former husband Josh and children Tristan, Rebecca and Kaylee, mother-in-law Ruth, sisters Brittany, Kandice and Megan, nieces Kayley, Kayanna, Onaleigha and Brynlee, Grandma Jean, many aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends. She has joined her place in the sky with her Grandma Betty, Grandpa Bill, Grandpa George, cousin Georgia and father-in-law Brad Peterson. A Remembrance Day will be held Saturday August 10 th, 2019 at 1pm at Fourmile Community Hall in Canon City, Colorado. We will be having a potluck so please feel free to bring food. We want this to be a celebration of her life with joyous memories shared.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 1, 2019