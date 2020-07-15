1/1
Burt Wilcox
1939 - 2020
Burt L. Wilcox, 79, of Canon City passed away November 9, 2019. He was born December 31, 1939 in Monte Vista, Colorado to Loyd and Clara (Miller) Wilcox, who preceded him in death. Burt was a licensed electrician and worked for the Cotter Corporation for 18 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; children, Kevin (Lorie), Melisa (Jeff); numerous extended family members and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held, after which Burt will be interred with his brother, Ben and sister-in-law, Edna. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jul. 15, 2020.
