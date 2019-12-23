|
|
HOLT FUNERAL HOME 806 MACON AVENUE CANON CITY, COLORADO 81212 719-275-4113 After a long battle with cancer Barney passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born January 4, 1940 in Rocky Ford Colorado to Kenneth C and Velma Grimes. In his early career he was a staff photographer at the Daily Gazette in Rocky Ford. He met Janis just after High School. He owned his own photography studio in their early married life. He worked in the Redi-Mix Concrete 45 years starting in Rocky Ford, then moving to Gunnison, back to Rocky Ford and settling in Canon City in 1989 where he worked until he was 70. He loved spending time with family and especially his Grand-kids. His pride and joy was his service/therapy dog JJ, who was always by his side every minute except when he was at dialysis. Anyone who ever knew Barney could not help but like him. He could always put a huge smile on your face. Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, Janis of 60 years, daughters Rhonda Beel and Renee Cross; Son-in-laws Mike Cross and Michael Beel; grandchildren Josh (Lindsey) Lindley, Rachel Cross, Ashley Cross, Jason Cross and Nathan Beel; great-grandchildren Jensen and Leven. He was precceded in death by his parents Kenneth C and Velma Grimes, step-grandson Danny Beel and great granddaughter Leighton Lindley. Funeral Service, 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, Wilson Funeral Home. Reception will follow at the Elks Lodge in Canon City. Family is requesting that you wear blue or purple attire. Memorial contributions may be made to Fremont Regional Hospice at 1439 Main St. Canon City, CO 81212 Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 23, 2019