Carl H. Kruse of Canon City, CO left for his eternal home on Saturday, November 30. 2019 at the age of 91. Those left to cherish his memory are Marjorie, his wife of over 50 years, children, grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends. He proudly joined the Army to serve his country in Korea from 1951 to 1953. He loved to tell stories of his life and shared his experiences with all who would listen, especially about his loving Savior, Jesus. A celebration of his life will be held at Canon Community Baptist Church, 1111 Monroe in Canon City on Saturday, December 14th at 1:00pm with a reception to follow.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 12, 2019
