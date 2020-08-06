Carl B. Weinheimer was born to Ralph and Florence Weinheimer on September 11, 1925 in Greene County Iowa. He moved with his parents to Canon City in 1929, arriving just after the big prison riot. He resided in Lincoln Park until graduating from high school, at which time he entered the Navy. Carl entered active duty on November 21, 1943. He went to boot camp in Farragut, Idaho and radio school in Oxford, Ohio. He served duty on the U.S.S.P.C in the Hawaiian, Gilberts, Solomons, Carrolines, and Marshall Islands. Carl also served duty on the U.S.S. Blue Ridge in the Bonin Islands, China and Korea. He received the Commendation Bar and Victory Medal. After his discharge in 1946, he resided in Canon City, working in construction for a while before entering employment with the Canon City Post Office as a letter carrier, retiring September 11, 1980. He served as an extra police patrolman for two and a half years and carried a Sp. Deputy Sheriff's commission for about four and a half years. Carl married Virginia Adelle Dawes on February 12, 1954. They had two sons, Craig and Carey. Carl served as Branch Representative, President and State Treasurer of the Colorado NALC. He was a life member of the Southern Central Colorado Law Enforcement Officers Association and a member of the VFW. He was also active in Cub Scouts, Kiwanis, and played on softball and bowling leagues for a couple of years. Carl was a Christian at the Church of Christ in Canon City, serving in many capacities. He enjoyed visiting and serving the old and young. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain and National Model Train Club as operator and collector. He loved to show people his large model train collection. He also loved to ride his Vespa scooters and some motorcycles he had through the years. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many. Carl is survived by his sons, Craig Weinheimer of Canon City, Carey (Carla) Weinheimer of Longmont; grandchildren, Thiry (Chopper) Mills, Dusty Weinheimer, Brittanee (Gary) White, Ryan Weinheimer, Lexi Weinheimer; great-grandchildren, Clay Weinheimer, Riley Mills, Daesha Mills, Mattilyn White, Alyssa White, Dawesyn Mills, Jentry Mills; great-great-grandson, Cyllas Norris- Mills; several nieces, nephews and brother-in-law, Les (Bobbi) Dawes. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and his beloved wife in 1994. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

