Carla Ann Ciuba (née Dalpiaz) of Crowley, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Carla was born in Cañon City, CO, on November 23, 1955, and spent much of her life in Colorado. She married Michael Ciuba on July 3, 1981, and had an almost twenty-year career with US West (now Qwest) in Colorado Springs, CO. After her early retirement from US West, Carla focused her time on raising her daughter, real estate sales, and supporting the administrative aspects of her husband's construction business until she and her family moved to Texas in 1998. Carla's many interests included interior and creative design, scrapbooking, knitting, and reading. She was always generous and enjoyed spoiling her loved ones. Her greatest joy in recent years was most definitely her granddaughters, and she was vocal about how blessed she was to be able to witness their growth and achievements over the years. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Coultas; son-in-law, Glen Coultas; cherished granddaughters, Bailey and Madelyn; sisters and brothers, Donna Kilfoyle, Jeane Rose, Mark Dalpiaz, Lynn Finch, Tony Dalpiaz, Rose Clasby, and Val Prue; and many other dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael E. Ciuba; her father and mother, John V. and Jeane F. Dalpiaz; and her father- and mother-in-law, Theodore J. Ciuba and M. Shirley Ciuba. Carla will be memorialized in a small celebration of life in her home state of Colorado in the coming months. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by family and friends, or by contribution to the Carla Ciuba Memorial at http://act.alz.org/goto/carla_ciuba. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2020