Carmella Angela Merlino Sauer, the last remaining child of the immigrant Merlino family, passed away on June 17, 2020. She was born in Brookside, Colorado on January 15, 1927 to Ubaldo Merlino and Angela Merlino. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe, Anthony, George; sisters, Marie and Elizabeth; and great granddaughter infant, Shirley. She was married to, and survived by her husband, John C. (Jack) Sauer. They celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in May. They had two sons, John C. Sauer, Jr. (Sharon) of Humble, Texas, and Rick P. Sauer (Winnie) of Canon City, Colorado. They adored their grandchildren, Shannon Gustine, Kyle Sauer, Elizabeth Sauer, John-Paul Sauer, Michael Sauer and Torrie Sauer; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Cassidy Gustine, Emmerich Sauer, Jackson and Jacob Miller, George and Caroline Sauer. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and family members. Carmella was actively involved in her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, the Florence Hospital Board, Pioneer Day Board and service to her community. She was the administrator assistant at the Florence Elementary School for many years, then became business manager of Merlino Enterprises, including the Belvedere restaurant and Merlino's Cider Company, from which she retired. A special thank you to all who provided care and companionship at Hildebrand Care Center, to Dr. James Reppert for his care and compassion over the years, and to Elaine Sauer, Joella Carpenter and Mike Merlino for their visits. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

