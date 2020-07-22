1/1
Carmen M. Houle
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen M. Houle (Carmela Asunta Molello) beloved mom, died Saturday July 11, 2020 at the age of 96 in Centennial Colorado where she resided (with her daughter and family) for the past 14 years. Carmen was born in Portland Colorado, grew up in Florence Colorado and was married in Canon City to James Houle. She spent much of her married life in Grand Junction Colorado raising two children; Martin Alan Houle and Barbara Ann Houle. She and her husband were the owners and operators of two movie theaters in Grand Junction - Cinema 25 and Monument Twin for many years. Carmen was charitable and kind with a great sense of humor and giving heart. She made people feel welcome and at home. She was a strong woman and spirited with a zest for life; she had a wonderful laugh and smile. Carmen was devoted to her music - the piano and harp, her daily rosary, her dogs, and especially her family and close friends. She is greatly loved and remembered, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Houle-von Behren and her daughter's family including four grandchildren. There will be a rosary and simple viewing Friday, July 24, 2-4pm at All States Cremation on South Jason Street. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, July 31, 11 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Centennial; a small reception at home will follow. If you would like to attend, seating is limited. Please Call Barbara, first. In lieu of flowers, a Mass or rosary for Carmen would be wonderful.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
All States Cremation
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Rosary
02:00 - 04:00 PM
All States Cremation
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
I knew Barbara in Jr. High and gave rent to her a few years later. It is at times like this that I am grateful to be a member of
the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and know of the Lords Plan of Salvation,
Eric Paul Royer
Friend
July 19, 2020
Barbara my condolences to you and your family. Your mother was a kind a beautiful lady, with a great sense of humor. She is resting in peace. Sherri Mursko-Ochsner
Sherri Mursko- Ochsner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved