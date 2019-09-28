|
Carol M. Fredrickson, 85, died on September 26, 2019 having lived in Canon City for 62 years, 60 in the same home on N. 15th St. She was from Kansas originally and she always said that sunflowers, the Kansas state flower, were her favorite flower and yellow was her favorite color. She was born on January 28, 1934 in Emporia, KS as the only child of Howard and Edna (Peterson) Mentzer. In 1947, the family moved to Canon City where Carol graduated from Canon City High School in 1952. She thereafter attended the University of Colorado in Boulder where she lived at the University President's home. She worked to pay her school expenses by doing laundry and ironing for the CU President's family. She also waited tables and washed dishes at a boarding house. In 1955, she left school, moved to Denver, and worked as a reservationist for United Airlines. She married Robert G. Fredrickson on June 11, 1955 and, when he finished his law school studies at CU in 1957, they returned to live in Canon City. Carol's career from 1956 until her death was as a wife, mother, and grandmother, all roles to which she was wholly committed and at which she excelled. She also created and maintained a home worthy of Better Homes & Gardens status and a yard that rightly won awards. She and Bob had three sons within the first eight years of their marriage. She was a stay-at-home mom and was also involved in community and church activities. As a 55 year member of the United Presbyterian Church, she served as both an elder and a deacon and she participated in Sunday School, VBS, and Gloria Dei, as well as being a volunteer hostess for coffee hour after church. Her community involvement included being a Cub Scout den mother. In 1974, she became a sister in P.E.O., Chapter DK. She was the first and only member of her family to be a P.E.O. and it was a part of her life she truly cherished. At age 51, Carol decided to go back to college to finish her degree. Little by little, commuting 2-3 days per week to the University of Colo. in Colo. Springs, she graduated with a B.A. in English in 1993. Carol and Bob took many family trips with their sons to numerous places in the U.S. and Canada. In later years, they traveled to Scotland, Holland, and France as members of the CU Roaming Buffaloes. Speaking of CU, many people will fondly remember the tailgate lunches Carol offered at CU football games. They were legendary: the lunches always, the Buffs sometimes. Carol's hobbies included maintaining her beautiful home, cooking outstanding meals, and gardening. She enjoyed listening to classical music and soft jazz. Mainly, she served her family and community. She was very other-focused and loved her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren deeply and well. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert G. Fredrickson; sons Bryan (Jill) Fredrickson of Canon City; Barry (Lisa) Fredrickson of Chagrin Falls, OH; and David (Johnna) Fredrickson of Wareham, MA and eight grandchildren - Alexa, Matthew, Jenna, Grace (Tommy), Paul, Hale, Colin, and Jared. The Fredrickson family would like to thank the Florence Care Home for its special attention to Carol's end-of-days' needs. They made her feel special and loved. Also, the family appreciates the services provided by Frontier Hospice. Memorial service, 11AM Wednesday, October 2, 2019, United Presbyterian Church, 701 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO 81212 with reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to P.E.O. Chapter DK, Canon City, for local scholarships, c/o Cathy Rigirozzi, Treasurer, 1901 N. 9th St., Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019