|
|
Carol Ann Gentry passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on January 3, 2020. She was born in Canon City, Colorado on May 9, 1944 to Elmer and Madine (Williams) Little. After graduating from Canon City High School in 1962 Carol Ann met the love of her life, Vincent "Bud" Gentry and they were married in June 1967. Carol Ann founded and ran The New Child Montessori Preschool for over 40 years where she touched the lives of many young people. She was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church and a dedicated member of PEO Chapter DK for 37 years. She is survived by her husband Bud of 52 years; children, John Peckham of Colorado, Michelle (Ron) Cook of Colorado and Jerome Gentry of New York; grandchildren, Jamie LeVan, Trevor (Elsa) Cook, Kylie (Anthony) Jaramillo, Isabel and Elsa Gentry, Ashton Cook; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Lucy LeVan. Funeral service, 11AM Friday, January 10, 2020, Christ Episcopal Church, 802 Harrison Ave, Cañon City, CO 81212. Interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fremont Regional Hospice, PEO Chapter DK Scholarship Fund or Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020