Carol Jean Katonak
Carol Jean Katonak, 78, passed away August 7, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Donald Katonak; parents: Ruth and Albert Syfert and sister, Jane Marie Syfert. Carol is survived by her son, David Katonak and wife, Lisa of Los Alamos, NM; brothers: Michael Syfert and wife Kimberly of Ft. Orange, FL and Albert Syfert and wife Debbie of Ocala, FL; sisters: Alice Abercrombie and husband William of Ft. Myers, FL; Patricia Pluta of Mooresburg, TN; Barbara Clark of Oak Hill, FL; and Edith Loomis of Statesville, NC. Carol's Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Salazar Mortuary. Please visit Carol's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.

SALAZAR MORTUARY

400 Third Street SW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

505-242-1133

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
