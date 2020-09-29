Carol Jenkins

Carol D. Jenkins, 86, of Penrose, passed away September 22, in Pueblo, Colorado. She was born October 11, 1933 in Walsenburg, Colorado to Carl and Florence (Workman) Rahn. She grew up on a ranch along the Huerfano River near Gardner, Colorado. This is where she first developed her love for horses and the equestrian life. Life on the ranch was tough, but she was always thankful for the experiences she gained in those days. Carol moved to the Florence and Penrose area around the age of 19 to be near her grandparents. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Tom Jenkins, and had her son Leland. After a couple of years of moving around for Tom's work, they settled down in Penrose. Her passion was always working with horses. Carol became very involved in raising and showing paint horses. This became a huge part of their lives and allowed her to make some lifelong friends along the way. Carol was known amongst her community and friends as being tough, caring and for having an incredible work ethic. In later years, after she was unable to safely have horses, you would find her working around her property in Penrose; pulling weeds, mowing, irrigating the field, or anything else it took to keep the place looking sharp. She loved walking. Up until March of 2020, she was walking at least a mile every day. Rain, cold or snow, it didn't matter. You could always count on her taking her morning walks. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; husband, Tom Jenkins; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Jenkins; nephew, Darrell Boyd; brothers-in-law, Jess Boyd, and Hershel Elliott. She is survived by her two sisters, Clarice "Joy" (Jess) Boyd, Marsha (Hershel) Elliott; brother, Melvin "Bud" Rahn; son, Leland Jenkins; two grandchildren, Travis (Becky) Jenkins, Justin (Susannah) Jenkins; four great-grandchildren, Hank, Wade, Weston, Josie; niece, Marty Rahn and nephew Michael Rahn. A celebration of life will be held in Carol's honor at Penrose Park at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Penrose Park in her name. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

