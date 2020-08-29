1/1
Carolyn Jane Javernick
1945 - 2020
Carolyn Jane Javernick was born on July 9, 1945 in Lexington, Massachusetts. She reunited with departed family members on August 20, 2020. Out of high school, Carolyn enrolled in secretarial school in Maryland, where she lived with her Aunt Bernice and cousin, Ann. She had many interesting jobs to include working at Honeywell (she once delivered a giant lens used for space telescopes). In addition, she was a farm hand, worked for the abstract office in Canon City, owned her store in Westcliffe and then in Canon City and worked for many years at the Canon City Junior High School. She ultimately retired from Pueblo Community College (PCC) in May 2014. She loved jobs where she could directly support people. She was very proud of her PCC job. She enjoyed working with the staff, but she truly enjoyed helping the students who attended the college. Her love and support made a difference for so many people. Carolyn went to college for a short time in Arizona, and it was there she met and married Cecil Koger. They moved back to Massachusetts, where her first daughter, Cindy, was born. The marriage diminished, so in 1970 Carolyn packed up Cindy and moved west to Colorado. Many times, she said that she moved "Out West" to find a cowboy. Carolyn's first job was at a remote ranch on Oak Creek Grade. She was responsible for taking care of the animals despite -30 degree temperatures. It was through this job she met Carl Javernick. On June 11, 1971, in a lovely ceremony at the Robinson Mansion decorated with peony flowers, she married Carl, and with him she had two more daughters. In him, she found her cowboy for 48 years strong, and always lived the cowboy way. Carolyn loved all animals, but horses were her favorite. She spent a couple of winters boarding and caring for camp horses, and bought her first horse Patsy when she was 10. She was a horse person to her core. She made her lifelong best friends through horses and had many of her best adventures on horseback. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Javernick; her grandson, Gregory "Greg" Guion; her husband, Carl Javernick; her mother Eleanor (Crooker) Redick, her father Hugh Redick, and her in-laws John Javernick and Julia (Adamic) Javernick. Carolyn will be dearly missed in this life by her two daughters, Beki Guion and Joy Farmer; their spouses, Bruce Guion and Ron Farmer; her granddaughters who were her pride and joy, Hayden Guion, Abby Farmer, Nora Farmer, Zia Guion and Kiana Guion; her sisters, Joy Redick and Susan (Redick) Wayne, and her brother George Redick. The family is forever grateful for the dedication, determination, and loving care Carolyn received at Progressive Care Center and for the tender touch care of Fremont Regional Hospice. A service to honor her life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 4pm, at the Living Stone Calvary Chapel at 830 Bridge Street in Canon City, followed by a reception at the VFW at 215 N. Cottonwood in Canon City.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
04:00 PM
Living Stone Calvary Chapel
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 28, 2020
Carolyn and I have been friends for 46 years. She was the most loving and caring person I ever knew. The last time we spoke she wanted to ride a horse one more time. She didn't get to do that on earth, but maybe there are horses in heaven. I know that is where she is. My dear friend , I will miss you until we meet again. Joy and Beki my prayers are with you.
Gloria Sandoval
Friend
August 28, 2020
Carolyn was my dear friend. I spent many times at her house in the past few years talking, praying and Bible reading. Although I've only known her for the past ten years she was a dear sweet friend. Ill always remember her ability to make me laugh and her quirky sense of humor. She also loved the Farmers Market and enjoyed bringing her baked goods too.
Ruth Farmer
Friend
