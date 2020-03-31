|
Carolyn Lee Cooper, age 79, passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1940 in Pueblo, Colorado to Virgil L. and Mary A. (Orton) Beavers. Carolyn graduated from Florence High School in 1958. She then attended and graduated from Blair Business School in 1960. Carolyn married Bob G. Cooper on May 13, 1961 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They made their home and raised their family in Florence, Colorado. Carolyn worked as a bookkeeper for many years for her father's company V&V Construction/Beavers GMC. Later she became the Fiscal Officer for the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, retiring in 1992. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren dearly and supported them in everything they did. Carolyn spent countless hours attending everything her grandchildren were involved in from pre-school through adulthood; everything from swimming lessons to school performances to athletic events. She loved reading, completing jigsaw puzzles, and going to Cripple Creek. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bob; children Rhonda (George) Reichert, Brenda (Tim) McKiernan, Jerry (Joanne) Cooper, and Sharon (Tom) Giammaria; Grandchildren Matt (Kara) Reichert, Colette (Nick) MacDonald, Kelsey (Corey) Marques, Jacob (Kelsey) McKiernan, Joshua (Kristi) Cooper, Nicholas (Karen) Giammaria, and Steven (Greta) Giammaria. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Ryder and Amberlye Reichert, Liam and Brecken McKiernan, Haley Martinez, Zachery Cooper, and Cooper, Isabella, and Luca Giammaria; close friends Bobbie Anderson and Sharon Kendall; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Mary Beavers, infant daughter Denise Cooper, brother Virgil (Butch) Beavers, and sister Phyllis Loeber. Also, her much loved dog KC. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the or the Florence Volunteer Fire Department. Due to Covid19 restrictions, no funeral services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 31, 2020