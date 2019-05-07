Home

Peacock Funeral Home
209 South Fourth Street
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-2234
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
McClave United Methodist Church
McClave, CO
Cary J. Robb


1961 - 2019
Cary J. Robb Obituary
A memorial service for longtime McClave resident, Cary J. Robb, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the McClave United Methodist Church in McClave, CO. Jim Schleining and John Sykes will co-officiate the service. Per Cary's request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation. Cary was born on May 1, 1961 in Canon City, CO to Thomas Fred Robb and Virgie Loueen Braly-Robb and departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday May 2, 2019 at his home in McClave at the age of 58. Cary was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Cary is survived by his wife - Patti Robb of McClave; two children - Chris Robb of Panama City, FL; and T.J. (Amy) Robb of Florence, CO; six grandchildren; parents - Tom and Virgie Robb of McClave; one brother - Keith (Chi) Robb of Farwell, TX; one niece - Reece Robb; one cousin - Theresa (Keith) Garcia of Las Animas, CO; and brother-in-law - Randy (Dodie) Robertson of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as by many friends. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society either directly or through the funeral home office. Services for Cary J. Robb are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneral home.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 7, 2019
