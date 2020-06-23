Charles Blankenship

Charles Merritt Blankenship, Jr. Passed away June 3, 2020 at the age of 72. He was an aircraft mechanic in the Navy. Upon his return, he worked in the construction field and was a heavy equipment operator. He is survived by two daughters Mary (Jason) and Tiffany (Jeff), five grandchildren, two sisters Pamela, Karen (Mike), one brother Jerry (Lorri), niece, nephew, many cousins, their spouses and descendents, and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Charles M Blankenship, Sr, mother, Juanita Lee Burkin, 3 infant sisters, grandparents Enos & Adelaide Blankenship and Spirlin & Viola Burgett, 4 aunts, two uncles and one cousin. He enjoyed the outdoor fishing, camping, hunting and being with friends.

