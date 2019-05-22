|
|
Charles Harry Watson of Canon City CO died at home with his family on April 29, 2019 after a very short battle with pancreatic cancer. Charlie was born in Douglas WY October 11, 1942 to Harry and Bertha Watson (Spellman). He was raised in, and graduated from high school in, Fowler, CO. He worked in the coal mines in Raton, New Mexico, before relocating to Canon City, where he worked for 30 plus years and retired as a Major from the Colorado Department of Corrections. "Chopper" as he was loving referred to in DOC, was known for his willingness to mentor, lead and protect his brothers and sisters in blue. Charlie married Kathy Baum in 1992. He loved his family, guns, knives, and hunting arrowheads. Charlie is survived by sister, Wynona Sims, Leota KS; children, Tanna (D.J) Miles, Canon City, CO; Gail (Marge) Watson, Mountain Home, ID; Tina (Bob) Gaines Oberlin KS; Misty (John) Vernetti Canon City, CO; Jessica (Dave) Rathke Canon City,CO; Beau (Alison) Baum, Las Vegas, NV; as well as 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ira Watson. He was a private man, and did not always share his feelings, but he was never afraid to say how much he loved his family. Nothing pleased Charlie more than to be at home or in the mountains with those he loved most. He could be brutally honest, but he was never intentionally cruel, and could always be counted on to protect the ones he cared for. There will be no formal burial service, as Charlie requested that his body be cremated and scattered in a private ceremony at Race Creek, but an informal remembrance of life will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12-2 at the family cabin in South Fork, CO. For questions or more information, please call/text Kathy Baum 719-429-7631. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Fremont Regional Hospice in honor of Charlie "Chopper" Watson. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Cremation & Funeral Service. Online condolences at Harwoodfunerals.com Please make donations to: Fremont Regional Hospice 1439 Main St. Canon City, CO 81212 Website:fremontregionalhospice.com Phone: 719-275-4315
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 22, 2019