Charles left this world peacefully from his home in Pueblo, CO. Charles is survived by his husband Ross Barnhart, parents; Lisa Holt, Al & Dawna Hastings, mother in law; Nancy Martin & Gail Barnhart. siblings; Melissa Martinez (Jamie), Brian Hastings (Jeanette), Sarah Hastings (John), Jonathan Hastings, Kara Spriggs (Ace) & Mackenzie Seal (Trystan). brother in laws; Craig Barnhart (Anna), Bruce "Rooster" Barnhart (Missy), Robin Barnhart (Terri), step siblings; Melissa Lillard, Kevin Clark (Becky), Stephanie Domina (Brian), numerous nieces and nephews and very special friend John "Zoo" McGlynn. Chaz was a charismatic, playful and fun loving person who cared about the people around him. He was taken from this world too soon and will be sorely missed. Funeral service are to be creamation with a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 6, 2019