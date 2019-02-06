Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hastings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hastings II

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Charles Hastings II Obituary
Charles left this world peacefully from his home in Pueblo, CO. Charles is survived by his husband Ross Barnhart, parents; Lisa Holt, Al & Dawna Hastings, mother in law; Nancy Martin & Gail Barnhart. siblings; Melissa Martinez (Jamie), Brian Hastings (Jeanette), Sarah Hastings (John), Jonathan Hastings, Kara Spriggs (Ace) & Mackenzie Seal (Trystan). brother in laws; Craig Barnhart (Anna), Bruce "Rooster" Barnhart (Missy), Robin Barnhart (Terri), step siblings; Melissa Lillard, Kevin Clark (Becky), Stephanie Domina (Brian), numerous nieces and nephews and very special friend John "Zoo" McGlynn. Chaz was a charismatic, playful and fun loving person who cared about the people around him. He was taken from this world too soon and will be sorely missed. Funeral service are to be creamation with a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.