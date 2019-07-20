|
Charles Kenneth Farris, Sr. went to be with our Lord on July 18, 2019. Ken was born April 23, 1925 in Arnett, OK to Charles and Lou Oma (Shelton) Farris. Ken married the love of his life, Mildred "Ruth" Welch in 1943 and they were married 71 years until her death 2015. Ken was stationed in Europe for World War II in the Army and Tank Division returning to OK after his service to start a family. Together they had 3 boys and by the mid 1950's they moved to the Bay Area in California. He worked for the Ford Dealerships specializing in steering and front end mechanics. Retiring early in 1982 Colorado was the only choice for the family. Ken was a man of profound faith and unwavering love for his family. He is survived by his sons, Richard Eugene, Randy Earl; six grandchildren, Lea, Lisa, Ken, Ginny, Cameron, Amber; 15 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lou Oma Farris; brothers, Darwin and Melvin; sister, Emma Lee; and son, Charles K. Farris, Jr. Funeral service, 11AM Monday, July 22, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Avenue, Canon City, CO with interment to follow at Mountain Vale Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 20, 2019