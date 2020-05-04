Passed away unexpectedly with his wife by his side on April 24, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD. Preceded in death by his parents and twin brother Fred. He is greatly missed by his wife Carol; daughters Karen (James and granddaughter Maya) and Jennifer (Eric). Charlie was a Marine Corp veteran and was a Chemical Engineer employed at the 3M Chemolite plant for his entire career. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Stillwater, MN. Charlie enjoyed helping people and excelled at mathematics and problem solving. Lifelong hobbies included travel with family, restoring classic cars, collecting antiques, making wooden toys, reading, and solving an extra-hard daily Sudoku puzzle. Three years ago, Charlie and Carol moved to Cañon City, CO where new adventures were to be found. Charlie especially enjoyed being welcomed into the Marine Corp League, Royal Gorge Detachment. He served on the honor guard, and as quartermaster, adjutant general, and Toys for Tots volunteer. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Those who wish to donate in memory of Charlie may make checks to "Toys for Tots" and mail to Carl Clink, 1611, County Rd 3, Cañon City, CO 81212. Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 South 9th St. Cañon City, CO 81212, 719-275-3372.

