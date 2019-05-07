|
Charles "Chow" Picco was born in late August, 1933 to John and Minnie Picco. He was the second youngest of six children. He grew up in Rockvale and attended Florence High School (graduating Class of 1952). After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served overseas as part of the Allied Occupational Forces following World War II. After his tour, he attended CSU in Pueblo, where he met and married his first wife. They had a daughter together (Kim), and soon moved to Gunnison, where he received his Bachelor's in business administration in 1959. He obtained his Master's in Education from Western in 1965. He moved back to Fremont County and began teaching in Penrose as an English teacher. There, he met and married his second wife and had a son, Michael, in late 1968. Although he started his career in the classroom, Chow's business background helped him to become Principal for the junior high school in Florence. He spent over thirty years in the position, and would often remark that he had taught three generations of Fremont County residents during his tenure. Chow retired from the position in the late 1990s, and spent his retirement traveling (to Italy and to Mexico most notably). He was a fervent Bronco and Rockies fan and never missed a game. In his final years, he found great comfort and joy in the company of his grandchildren, the fellowship he found at Shepherd of the Hills, and in his many outings with his companion, Velma Jean. He passed away peacefully on April 28th after a long illness. Chow is survived by his sister, Cathy Dell and his brother Jim; his son, Michael and his step-daughter, Stephanie Herder. He was preceded in death by his brother, John and his sister, Phyllis; and daughter, Kim McDougall. Funeral service, 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 801 Sheridan Ave., Canon City. In lieu of flowers, please give generously to the Sangre De Cristo Hospice House of Cañon City or to the . Services have been entrusted to Florence Mortuary. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 7, 2019