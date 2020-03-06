Home

Wulf-Ast Mortuary
213 W Wichita Ave
Colwich, KS 67030
(316) 796-0894
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Resurrection Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Resurrection Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
1640 N Maize Rd
Wichita, KS
View Map

Charles Reynolds

Charles Reynolds Obituary
Charles "Fred" Reynolds 75, of Green Forest, AR and Canon City, CO, loving husband, father, Papa Fred died Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Wichita, KS. He was born in Pyote, TX on October 30, 1944 and worked at a molybdenum mine in Climax, CO, Escod Industries in Canon City and a black jack dealer in Cripple Creek, CO. He enjoyed quilting, jigsaw puzzles and building their home in Arkansas. Preceded in death by his father, Al and a son, Freddy. Survived by his wife, Joanne (Bergkamp-Enslow) of eighteen years, his mother Clare, his sister Aquina, his children Ted, Aquina, Luke, Noah and Alexis. Fred has 23 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids. Visitation with family at the Resurrection Chapel on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 9-10:30am, followed by a memorial service and burial at Resurrection Cemetery (1640 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS). Memorial established for the family wishes through the funeral home. Wulf-Ast Mortuarires-Colwich.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2020
