|
|
Charles Edward Sartor was born to Neoma and George Sartor Jr. on June 14, 1961 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He attended schools in Colorado and California. Following his education, he worked in the construction field. Moving to Maui, Hawaii he was a general contractor and spent time remodeling homes and condos in Maui. In his pastime he enjoyed ocean fishing and boating and his tako, Poke in and around Maui. Moved to Santo Rosa, California and then in 2015 came to Canon City, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Muraya; daughters, Courtney Neoma Williams Sartor of Anchorage, Alaska, Stephanie Lynn Sartor of Eugene, Oregon, Paula Toombs of Reno, Nevada; sons, Cody McGowen of Roseburg, Oregon and Robert Toombs of Silversprings, Nevada; father, George A. Sartor Jr. of Canon City, Colorado; brother, George A. Sartor III of Humble, Texas; sisters, Deborah Padia of Santa Rosa, California, Patricia Craig of Canon City; and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Neoma Sartor and grandparents. He was a member of the Royal Gorge Detachment #1318, Marine Corps League of Canon City. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Sartor Shop at 728 S. 9th Street in Canon City. Please no flowers and donations can be made to . Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 16, 2019