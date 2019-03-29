Home

Charles Henry Snyder, 82, passed away Sunday, March 17 in McAlester, OK. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30 in Indianola, OK. Charles was born on January 16, 1937 in Onondaga, NY to Harold Henry and Viola Elizabeth (Brian) Snyder, and lived most of his life in CO. He married Rosemary Ray on May 27, 1972 in Golden CO. From there they moved to Lakewood, then to Canon City, CO (where they honeymooned in 1972). They had recently moved to McAlester, OK. Charles worked as a warehouse manager for the Colorado public schools until retirement. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and spending time with his family. He is survived and deeply missed by his wife, Rosemary Snyder; children, Sheri (Clyde) Bernard, Lori (Dan) Wood, Tiffany (Jesse) Townley; grandchildren, Kassondra DelVecchio, Erich (Delaney Steele) Bernard, Ethan Wood, Morgan (Chance) Reese, Stetson, Remington, and Garrett Townley; great-grand children, Tanner McLaury, Kaydee, Gracie and Daxtin Ronco; and brother, Drew Snyder. Anyone who knew Chuck will remember that "shit-eating" grin he always had on his face.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 29, 2019
